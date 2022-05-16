I bought a Pre-Sale Condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | Was it a good decision?

1,349 views May 14, 2022 My Experience Buying Pre-Sale Condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Was it A Good Decision? / You will learn from this!

Pre-Sale PuertoVallarta Mexico BuyingRealEstate RealEstate Invest

DISCLAIMER: Even though I was a licensed real estate agent in Vancouver, Canada for over 8 years, I am not licensed in the states of Nayarit and Jalisco. This video is for the entertainment purposes only. Please ensure to speak with your real estate professional and lawyer prior to making a decision on purchasing real estate.

Developer's prices are always subject to change and prices mentioned in the video are approximate at the time of filming the video.

Are you looking for a realtor or a lawyer to help you with Real Estate Purchase in Puerto Vallarta area?

Send me an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and I will be in touch to set you up with great agents and lawyers.

For all business inquiries please email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friends, in today's video I finally share with you my experience buying a pre-sale condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I share my location choice, tips on how to find the right development, what to look out for and what to stay away from. I share with you my honest opinion about buying pre-sale condos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

If you are looking to buy a pre-sale property in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, this video is a must watch as I dive in to my experiences, drama and tips on what you should do!

Time codes

00:00 Intro

00:58 The location of the property

02:40 About pre-sales in general

04:49 Announcement- MY SPECIAL COURSE

05:40 All about HOA

08:22 HOA drama

09:35 The deficiency walk through

Larissa Sokla's channel for tips on moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkTo...

My other videos:

Video about Vista Bucerias : https://youtu.be/phocP8-1CRs

Video about Makare : https://youtu.be/aE_cdz7QcZ4

Video about Dellaterra : https://youtu.be/p8Wh6cy8c4A

Vista Bucerias full video: https://youtu.be/phocP8-1CRs

Oqueano: https://youtu.be/LDqRYVJ9VG8

Cuatro Estaciones: https://youtu.be/2J-91Ajh3Yg /EXTRA footage streets VIDEO WALK TOUR FOR SALE HERE: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/367370

Makare: https://youtu.be/aE_cdz7QcZ4

5 Tips to find BEST deals when buying Real Estate in Puerto Vallarta : https://youtu.be/l1x982mpe6E

$66,000 Pre-Sale Luxury Condo/ Cuatro Estaciones Part 1: https://youtu.be/HpLMA6PnOqc

Buying a pre-sale condo, everything you need to know: https://youtu.be/G_JKqoFjzJc

How to find best deals in Puerto Vallarta: https://youtu.be/tDhk8tn9wZE

Penthouse Tour: https://youtu.be/LDqRYVJ9VG8

Real Estate Secrets and Opportunities you NEED to know: https://youtu.be/E0mqT_1RoX4

3 Bedroom Condo for How Much?: https://youtu.be/zjfZahTXq6s

Ocean VIEW and Beach Club house tour : https://youtu.be/fpCl3OWgdOM