Is Las Caletas worth the price? | Beach Hideaway | Puerto Vallarta

Las Caletas is one of the tourist destinations in Puerto Vallarta but does it worth the price? It is not an island but a beach that can only be accessed by boat with the tour company called Vallarta Adventures.

Without a doubt, Las Caletas is absolutely beautiful! But the ticket is a little pricey. In this video, I will show you this beach hideaway trip and tell you what is included, as well as looking at the price of each main item. So you can determine if it is your cup of tea.

(Regarding the buffet lunch, salad, main course, dessert, beverage are all included. I was too busy to stuff more food into my stomach and didn't film everything haha)

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

Music from Artlist:

🖐 Get your 2️⃣ free months subscription ➡️ https://goo.gl/wJGJzr

🎧 Havana Sunset by Matan Gov Ari

🎧 Cartoon Ukulele by Young Rich Pixies

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

My equipment:

Outdoor Camera ☛ https://amzn.to/3dtM66K

Indoor Camera ☛ https://amzn.to/3rH9diL

Indoor Mic ☛ https://amzn.to/38LwCah

Tripod ☛ https://amzn.to/34XkEsW

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

islascaletaswiththeprice islascaletasworththemoney lascaletaspuertovallarta