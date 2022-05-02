IS PUERTO VALLARTA CHEAP? | Cost of Living in Mexico for Five Weeks

Today we bring you a cost of living breakdown from our recent five-week trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with lessons learned and helpful tips sprinkled along the way. To be completely honest, after crunching the numbers, we were shocked at the total…these are definitely not the Mexico prices we were expecting!!!

We’d love to hear what you think about our total cost - low or high?

Have a terrific week everyone. Thanks in advance for watching!

J&J jillianandjeremy jinxandninja costofliving

VIDEO CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

0:40 Today's Video - Cost of Living in Mexico for Five Weeks

0:56 In a Rush? Skip to 18:18

2:14 Eight Expense Categories

2:20 Accommodation

5:10 Airfare

5:44 Eating Out

7:05 Entertainment

9:40 Groceries

13:12 Miscellaneous

13:59 Personal Care (Meds)

16:23 Transportation

18:18 Total Cost of 5-Weeks Living in PV

19:51 Please like if you received value from the video

21:14 Bloopers



VLOG 65: IS PUERTO VALLARTA CHEAP? | Cost of Living in Mexico for Five Weeks



A B O U T U S:

Hi, and welcome to our channel!!! We are Jillian and Jeremy, a full-time traveling couple who traded in the stability of a “normal” life (and paycheck) to live our dreams traveling and volunteering while aspiring to make a second career of this digital nomad lifestyle.

We are so thankful you decided to join our adventure!!! If you haven't already, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel, LIKE the video (if you did), COMMENT (just to say hi, or let us know what you think of this video - we read them all!), CLICK THE NOTIFICATION BELL so you never miss a video, and SHARE if you think others would benefit. WHY do we ask you to subscribe? Please check out our video where we break it down: https://youtu.be/PU5oYuXvZAc

S U P P O R T:



THANK YOU for believing in us enough to want to support us!!! We appreciate you!!! There are a variety of ways you can help, many of which require NO MONEY and are listed here (our website): https://www.jillianandjeremy.com/support

↠ For example, need something from Amazon? Use our link (at no cost to you) and we get a tiny percentage of the sale for referring you! Shop now: https://bit.ly/jillianandjeremy



M U S I C:

♫ 1) Epidemic Sound (get a free, 30-day trial here: https://bit.ly/3rw7aQK)

♫ 2) All original, produced by Jeremy, owner of SiK Imagery & MuSiK. Listen to full playlist here: https://soundcloud.com/officialmusik/





P H O T O G R A P H Y:

↠ All original, taken by Jeremy Hinskton (a.k.a. "Jinx”), owner of SiK Imagery. Prints, wall art (canvas, metal or acrylic mounted, etc): https://www.sikimagery.com/Gallery



I N O U R BAG: https://kit.co/jinxandninja

↠ Camera / Vlogging gear: https://kit.co/jinxandninja/jeremy-s-...

↠ Travel Essentials: https://kit.co/jinxandninja/travel-es...

↠ Jeremy's HS products: https://kit.co/jillianandjeremy/jerem...

↠ Jillian's Favorite Products: https://kit.co/jillianandjeremy/jilli...





J O I N T H E A D V E N T U R E:

+ Website (email updates): https://www.jillianandjeremy.com/

+ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jillianandj...

+ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jillianandje...

+ Twitter: https://twitter.com/jillian_jeremy

+ TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@jillianandjeremy

+ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jillianandj...





I N O U R BAG: https://kit.co/jinxandninja

↠ Camera / Vlogging gear: https://kit.co/jinxandninja/jeremy-s-...

↠ Travel Essentials: https://kit.co/jinxandninja/travel-es...

↠ Jeremy's HS products: https://kit.co/jillianandjeremy/jerem...





C O N T A C T:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mailing Address:



Jillian & Jeremy

19266 Coastal Highway

Unit 4-1148

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971