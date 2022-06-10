Is San Pancho Mexico better than Sayulita? What's right for you! (San Francisco Nayarit)

12,334 views Oct 2, 2021 We answer the hot new question, "Is San Pancho better than Sayulita?" As an added bonus, we also compare it to Puerto Vallarta. But first, where is San Pancho? A map shows San Francisco, Nayarit situated on the central Pacific coast of Mexico, about 1hr north of Puerto Vallarta and a 10-minute drive from Sayulita. San Pancho is a quiet little boho surf town just off the beaten path!

The real question should always be what's right for you, San Pancho or Sayulita! San Pancho has excellent restaurants, cafes, shops, a beach with a great surf break, and there are no crowds! We explore the town, beach, and the Tuesday "Hippie" market with local crafts, food, and music. We loved this quaint surf town and its friendly "old school" vibes. Subscribe and join us in Escaping The Bubble and stay tuned for more worldly adventures!

