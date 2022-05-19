Living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as a digital nomad

In this video I'll show you how is to live in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as a digital nomad, with the topics of coworking, coffee shops, housing, transportation, nightlife, meetups, activities and more.

¤ City resources:

Airbnb 5 de diciembre - https://geni.us/airbnbpv

My Google Maps - https://goo.gl/maps/qRJH4bNnqQW6bC7k6

DN Puerto Vallarta group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/14541...

Los Arcos SUP - https://www.paddle-zone.com

▼ Places mentioned

00:00 Intro

00:30 Airbnb

01:37 5 de Diciembre

02:21 Supermarket

02:42 Pepe's Tacos

03:15 Calmate Cafe

03:42 Zona Romantica's Saturday Market

04:46 DN meetup

05:14 The Green Place

05:58 Art Walk

06:38 Sweet Potato dessert "camote"

07:06 Cafe La Ventana

07:47 Palo Alto waterfall

08:20 Birreria y Taqueria Liz

08:36 Monzon Brewery

09:00 Vallarta Cowork

09:42 Mirador de la Cruz morning hike

10:42 Puerto Cafe

11:09 Pellizcadas lunch

11:32 Boardwalk Malecon

13:00 Zona Romantica

13:28 A Page in the Sun

13:41 LGBT community

14:06 Los Muertos Beach

14:53 Los Arcos SUP

15:52 Night rooftop Uber eats

16:33 New appartment

17:26 Versailles

18:20 Miscelanea

19:18 Pitillal

20:14 Natureza Coworking

21:05 Las Animas beach & hike

22:01 Marina Vallarta

22:38 Appartment in Marina

23:18 Whale watching

23:48 Baby turtle release

24:20 Rooftop PV

24:49 Nightlife

25:48 Conclusion

☺ YT friends mentioned:

@Grateful Gypsies

@Meaghan Janisse Fitness

✪ Sergio links:

