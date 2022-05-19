Log in
enes

Living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as a digital nomad

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

127,355 views Apr 25, 2021 ★ Get the best travel insurance: https://sergiosa.la/safetywing
⮕ Timestamps below!

In this video I'll show you how is to live in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as a digital nomad, with the topics of coworking, coffee shops, housing, transportation, nightlife, meetups, activities and more.

digitalnomad puertovallarta

¤ City resources:
*
Airbnb 5 de diciembre - https://geni.us/airbnbpv
My Google Maps - https://goo.gl/maps/qRJH4bNnqQW6bC7k6
DN Puerto Vallarta group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/14541...
Los Arcos SUP - https://www.paddle-zone.com

▼ Places mentioned
*
00:00 Intro
00:30 Airbnb
01:37 5 de Diciembre
02:21 Supermarket
02:42 Pepe's Tacos
03:15 Calmate Cafe
03:42 Zona Romantica's Saturday Market
04:46 DN meetup
05:14 The Green Place
05:58 Art Walk
06:38 Sweet Potato dessert "camote"
07:06 Cafe La Ventana
07:47 Palo Alto waterfall
08:20 Birreria y Taqueria Liz
08:36 Monzon Brewery
09:00 Vallarta Cowork
09:42 Mirador de la Cruz morning hike
10:42 Puerto Cafe
11:09 Pellizcadas lunch
11:32 Boardwalk Malecon
13:00 Zona Romantica
13:28 A Page in the Sun
13:41 LGBT community
14:06 Los Muertos Beach
14:53 Los Arcos SUP
15:52 Night rooftop Uber eats
16:33 New appartment
17:26 Versailles
18:20 Miscelanea
19:18 Pitillal
20:14 Natureza Coworking
21:05 Las Animas beach & hike
22:01 Marina Vallarta
22:38 Appartment in Marina
23:18 Whale watching
23:48 Baby turtle release
24:20 Rooftop PV
24:49 Nightlife
25:48 Conclusion
26:36 Sponsor

☺ YT friends mentioned:
*
@Grateful Gypsies

@Meaghan Janisse Fitness

✪ Sergio links:
*

*

  • sometimes we have agreements with companies and if you purchase through a link here it may support the channel at no cost to you! Please purchase through these "affiliate" links to help keep this work going!


Chapters

Other Broadcasts

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 