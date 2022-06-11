Marina Market in Puerto Vallarta

3,039 views Apr 8, 2022 Puerto Vallarta's marina area holds a large tianguis (a traditional open-air market) every Thursday during the months of October through May. "Art and Market Marina Vallarta" happens every Thursday evening from 6:00 to 10:00pm. Vendors set up along the Marina Vallarta malecon (boardwalk) with food, live music, art, crafts, apparel, jewelry, home decorations and more. We took in the wonderful sea scenery and admired the yachts and boats while strolling along the stands and enjoying live music. Puerto Vallarta is a wonderful city!