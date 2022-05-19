Mazatlan vs. Puerto Vallarta; Which is Best? [April 2022] - Travel Tips - Traveling With Dogs

23,006 views Apr 15, 2022 There are many great beach destinations in Mexico and Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta are two of the best. Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, both are wonderful vacation and residential destinations. However, they offer very different experiences so making the choice between them is as important as it is difficult. Travel Tips; from stunning beaches, mouth watering restaurants, extensive activities, and booming nightlife you will find incredible lifestyles in both cities. Can’t decide where to go? Traveling With Dogs are going to show you the best of the best in both locations. We will point out the things they have in common and the main differences so you can easily make the decision for yourself. Which one is right for you? We are here to help you make the decision. Lets go experience and learn what to expect in both cities. Mazatlan vs. Puerto Vallarta

https://paypal.me/TravelingWithDogsMX...

https://www.patreon.com/TravelingWith...