Meet Carlos - Q&A System for Mexico Topics

From time to time our viewers come up with interesting questions about traveling to Mexico and living in the country. Often, the answers to these questions are of interest to many of our followers. That’s why we implemented “Ask Carlos”. Carlos is a fictional character who will answer these questions. Sometimes the answers are informational but they can also be funny. Our viewers can ask Carlos anything. The answers will come from our team members in the form of short videos.

At the present time, this Q&A system is in its beginning state. In the near future, it will be interactive. We are working on a free-to-use platform for hosting Life Q&A sessions on the Travel Secrets TV YouTube Channel where our contributors from Mexico can answer all the questions related to Mexico travel. It will be very engaging and organized like a Town Hall meeting. It will enable our viewers to ask Carlos or the designated presenters any questions, using their phones or computers.

The “Ask Carlos System” gives our viewers a chance to have their questions heard and answered by experts. Top questions will be converted into videos and shown on Travel Secrets YouTube Channel and website.

Please visit our YouTube Channel to see the progress we are making. Also subscribe to be able to ask your urgent questions. We will let all of our subscribers know when the interactive system is ready!