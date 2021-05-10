Meeting a Woman in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

had been living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for some time and was about to meet someone again that I had previously been traveling with around in Mexico. In the coming videos we will be going to new places around the area of Puerto Vallarta. For example Yelapa, The hotel zone of Puerto Vallarta, San Sebastian, Punta De mita and more. Last time we traveled together we visited Huatulco, Puerto Escondido, Puerto Angel, Mazunte. We were also in Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Tulum.