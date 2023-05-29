My new life in Sayulita, Mexico
I recently moved to Mexico alone and am currently living in Sayulita – a charming little beach village on Mexico's Pacific coast known for its gorgeous beaches and amazing surf. This video will show you what it's like to live here as a digital nomad and solo traveler!
TIME STAMPS:
0:00-0:21: Welcome to Sayulita!
0:21-1:52: Grocery shopping
1:52-3:50: North Sayulita beach
3:50-4:39: Taco time
4:39-7:28: Hostel tour
7:28-9:34: Coworking space
9:34-10:41: Cafe fail
10:41-11:47: Playa Carricitos
11:47-13:00: Farmer's market
13:00-14:15: San Pancho
14:15-15:41: What's next?
My name is Crosby and I'm a solo traveler, digital nomad, and full-time traveler! After a few corporate jobs throughout college, I quickly realized that the 9-5 lifestyle wasn’t for me. So in 2019, I took the leap into the freelance world and started traveling the world full-time – from solo traveling Colombia to road tripping Portugal to living in a travel trailer, I'm absolutely addicted to this lifestyle. At the moment, I'm traveling solo through Mexico for the next 3 months and documenting everything here on YouTube!
