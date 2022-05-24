Log in
enes

Not Living Simply: House Maintenance in Puerto Vallarta Mexico

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

4,035 views Mar 6, 2022 Hopefully this is peak complexity so we can get back to living simply in Mexico! This video is a compilation of our maintenance items we recently completed on our new house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Living Simply In Mexico on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/63231...
Isla Cuale Activities on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/64081...

Music Credit:
BossaBossa Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

Other Broadcasts

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 