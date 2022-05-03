OCEAN GRILL PUERTO VALLARTA - A NOT TO MISS ADVENTURE!
Puerto Vallarta is a wonderful, colorful and exciting city. And sometimes adventures can take you to more rural settings like the Ocean Grill, south of Puerto Vallarta about 45 minutes. What a spectacular setting for a perfect meal! Get to the dock in Boca de Tomatlan 20 minutes before your seating time and remember to take cash, as there is no internet to use credit cards. Very much worth the effort to get to this spectacular place!
