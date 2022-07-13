Off road ATV excursion with kids - RZR tour in Puerto Vallarta Mexico

We are a family that moved from Chicago to Puerto Vallarta Mexico. Living in this popular tourist town gives us the opportunity to enjoy the ocean as well as the mountains. Our children Ben and Philip are 3 and 4 years old. They are full of energy so we always try to fill our weekends with fun activities.

This time we rented a RZR atv - an all terrain vehicle that seats four. We took our dogs with us went on to explore hidden areas of the beautiful Puerto Vallarta jungle.

Enjoy the views of Puerto Vallarta and Sayulita!

ATV rental place:

PV COOL RENTALS

Av México 1278, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

http://www.pvcoolrentals.com/

