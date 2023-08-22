ONE OF THE BEST BEACHES IN PUERTO VALLARTA 🏝️ (DISCOVERING PLAYA PUNTA NEGRA)

Bienvenidos amigos to another episode of MLD!!!

We are taking you to one of our favourite beach to visit on sundays - Playa Punta Negra. This beach is located where the Hilton resort is and is a playa you don't want to miss if you live or if your visiting Puerto Vallarta. Beautiful views of the mountains, white sand, clear and calmer waters is what you'll find here.

This is our journey!

https://www.morelifediaries.com

