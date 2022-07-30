Our 3 BUCKET LIST experiences for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Dinner, Sunsets and Birthday ideas)

If you have searched for what to do in Puerto Vallarta. You will find the basics like el malecon, la zona romantica, y playa de muertos. Here's a video to add to that bucket list of things to do in Puerto Vallarta. Make sure to watch til the end to see one of most STUNNING SUNSETS at a DELICIOUS restaurant called Mar y Vino. If you like dancing this vlog is also for you as Jenny surprises Kevin with a serenade.

The more time we spend in Puerto Vallarta the more we are fall in love with it. Puerto Vallarta is charming us with it's sunsets, waterfalls, beaches, delicious food and live music.

In this vlog we celebrate Kevin's 34th birthday by going to dinner at Mar Y vino and with a serenade that should be one everyone's bucket list.

Should Puerto Vallarta be on your list for places to visit? After this video you might just be convinced! Join us on this travel vlog as give you ideas on what to do in Puerto Vallarta and where to eat in Puerto Vallarta

Mar y Vino

https://www.maryvino.com/

Son Latino

David +52 322 169 9740



0:00 Welcome to Eat Baila Travel

0:38 Bucket List #1 Get a room with a rooftop terrance to enjoy amazing sunset views over the ocean

3:48 Bucket List #2 Hire a serenade for your love one/ Enjoy live music at Zona Romantica

5:08 Propuesta Indecente (bachata) on the malecon.

10:03 Bucket List #3 Have dinner at Mar y Vino

12:55 One Last Birthday Dance