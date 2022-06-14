Puerto Vallarta 2022 - Hidden Gems of the Romantic Zone! Where to stay, what to eat and things to do

Kicking off our channel in PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO. One of our favorite cities in the world. If we’re being honest, we would love to have a rental property here one day! We plan to continue our annual visit to this wonderful city. Let us know your favorite places in PV!! :)

Follow us on Instagram:

https://instagram.com/whatsacourtney

https://instagram.com/tomfreekinr

Find more information about the city zones here:

https://www.puertovallarta.net/city-g...

The rental car company:

https://www.citycarrental.com/puerto-...

Check out our Google Map with everything pinned:

https://goo.gl/maps/wu89yJeq1Wj8inVLA

The Airbnb we stayed in:

https://abnb.me/I1FwwwtBbob

Book a Puerto Vallarta Tour:

https://www.vallarta101.com/

Apply for the Capital One VentureX Card:

https://capital.one/3su8iF7

Apply for the Chase United Quest Card:

https://www.referyourchasecard.com/21...

Apply for American Express Platinum:

http://refer.amex.us/THOMAR0TMF?XLINK...

Soundstripe Licensing:

CATDLAXAX2KY9UWZ

UCTO1FLHTLNYTMMP

Y9LFMBMKLVAMKRDL

MEOEPDF5EMPREU87

VJ6VAXIUVF48Y7JP