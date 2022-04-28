Puerto Vallarta 2022 🇲🇽 Top Things To Do for Travelers Beyond The Resorts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽 After spending two months in Puerto Vallarta, I learned a lot and I share it all in this travel guide.

If you've been to Puerto Vallarta, what are some of your favorite things to do?

Google Maps Food Guide:

https://goo.gl/maps/u2wCLTwSudeYsUaH8

Support a local entrepreneur in PV:

www.riquezo.com

The bus to the southern beaches and Boca de Tomatlan is located on the corner of Hwy 200 (Basilio Badillo) and C. Construción here: https://goo.gl/maps/sBC1iri8voKrrKzv9



⭐Connect with me on social media:

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/steveyalo/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@steveyalo/

Share this video on your Instagram story and tag me! @steveyalo

⭐Discounts:

⏩1 FREE Month to Epidemic Sound

(this is where I get all of my music)

https://goo.gl/ZoWdFR

⏩JOBY Products

(Tripods, audio, lighting equipment)

https://joby.pxf.io/XPKr5

⏩BYTE

(how I straightened my teeth)

https://glnk.io/bytesteve

More awesome videos to watch!

Mexico: https://youtu.be/QlM-Aruw1SQ

USA: https://youtu.be/GbNA1aBIojA

Sri Lanka: https://youtu.be/1aBvhYRjZKI

Philippines: https://youtu.be/9DuKUvCCKiQ

Colombia: https://youtu.be/UX8Y-PlBJsI

Indonesia: https://youtu.be/odYdIADSnn8