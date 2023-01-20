enes
Puerto Vallarta 2023 🇲🇽 Top Things To Do for Travelers Beyond The Resorts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽 After spending two months in Puerto Vallarta, I learned a lot and I share it all in this travel guide.

If you've been to Puerto Vallarta, what are some of your favorite things to do?

Google Maps Food Guide:
https://goo.gl/maps/u2wCLTwSudeYsUaH8

Support a local entrepreneur in PV:
www.riquezo.com

The bus to the southern beaches and Boca de Tomatlan is located on the corner of Hwy 200 (Basilio Badillo) and C. Construción here: https://goo.gl/maps/sBC1iri8voKrrKzv9


0:00 Intro
0:43 El Malecón
1:34 Centro & Zona Romantica
2:35 Find a beach
3:48 Southern Beaches (Boca de Tomatlan, Colomitos, Las Animas, Quimixto, Yelapa)
5:35 Palo Maria Waterfall Hike
6:28 Mirador de la Cruz
9:54 Los Arcos de Mismaloya
11:23 Food
14:00 Find a Local Event
16:34 What's YOUR Favorite thing to do in Puerto Vallarta?
17:08 Honorable Mentions
17:48 Vallarta Vamanos Transportation Service
19:02 More Honorable Mentions
20:32 Saying YES to Every Street Vendor

