Puerto Vallarta 2023 🇲🇽 Top Things To Do for Travelers Beyond The Resorts
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽 After spending two months in Puerto Vallarta, I learned a lot and I share it all in this travel guide.
If you've been to Puerto Vallarta, what are some of your favorite things to do?
The bus to the southern beaches and Boca de Tomatlan is located on the corner of Hwy 200 (Basilio Badillo) and C. Construción here: https://goo.gl/maps/sBC1iri8voKrrKzv9
0:00 Intro
0:43 El Malecón
1:34 Centro & Zona Romantica
2:35 Find a beach
3:48 Southern Beaches (Boca de Tomatlan, Colomitos, Las Animas, Quimixto, Yelapa)
5:35 Palo Maria Waterfall Hike
6:28 Mirador de la Cruz
9:54 Los Arcos de Mismaloya
11:23 Food
14:00 Find a Local Event
16:34 What's YOUR Favorite thing to do in Puerto Vallarta?
17:08 Honorable Mentions
17:48 Vallarta Vamanos Transportation Service
19:02 More Honorable Mentions
20:32 Saying YES to Every Street Vendor