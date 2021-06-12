Puerto Vallarta Coffee & Headlines • June 12, 2021

Covid vaccination for 40-49ers ends. More water works improvements were announced. Daily Covid press conferences come to an end. Oh, and it might rain this evening! LIVE at 10:30 am.

From today’s broadcast:

HEADLINES

Vaccination campaign for folks in their 40s ends with less than 60% of available vaccines used. https://contralinea.net/en-puerto-val...

Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell ends daily Covid-19 press conferences to mixed reactions. http://www.noticiaspv.com.mx/adiosgat...

La Jornada offers an overview of Covid-19 stats and accomplishments in Mexico to date. https://www.jornada.com.mx/2021/06/12...

SEAPAL announces water shortages due to scheduled improvements this coming Monday. Your neighborhood could be affected! https://contralinea.net/anuncian-baja...

LEISURE

The National Hurricane Warning Center reports on possible rain this weekend. https://www.facebook.com/CNAHMEXICO/p...