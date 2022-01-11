Puerto Vallarta Cost of Living

Puerto Vallarta is a great place for expats, retirees and location independent nomads to live. There are city amenities, shopping opportunities and Nature lovers will find an abundance of riches, from lush tropical forests to wide sandy beaches. Travel and Leisure magazine named it “the friendliest city in the world.”

So how much does it cost to live in Puerto Vallarta? For less than $1,000 per month, it’s possible to live in a nice area within walking distance of the beach. $1,400 per month is comfortable. Most nomads and expats I know live within this range. For $2,000+ per month and you can live very well. In this video, I’ll break down these budgets in more detail and give you specific examples… I will talk with people living in each one of these price ranges and will tour apartments in these price ranges as well.

Chapter Points:

00:00 Video Overview.

01:00 Living in Mexico for $600 per month.

02:09 Apartment & Airbnb Rental Tours.

06:26 Olga's Apartment Tour.

11:21 Sasha & Rachel's Apartment Tour & Budget.

15:55 Francine's Apartment Tour & Budget.

16:48 Utility Costs, Healthclub, Gym Costs, Internet/Cable Costs, Phone Costs.

17:48 Shopping in Puerto Vallarta.

18:57 Restaurant Costs in Puerto Vallarta.

21:50 Transportation Costs in Puerto Vallarta.

24:26 Weather in Puerto Vallarta, Rainy Season, Dry Season.

25:07 Mexico Visa Information.

26:29 Healthcare, Medical and Pharmacy Costs.

27:08 Insurance Costs and Policy options.

