Puerto Vallarta Hot Springs: The Ultimate Day Trip/Excursion to Nuevo Ixtlan Aguas Termales

Did you know there are natural hot springs near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico? This epic spot is a hidden gem not many tourists know about. Come enjoy the healing geothermal waters at the base of the Sierra Madre Mountains with me!

We booked a tour through Viator for a day trip that can be done from either Puerto Vallarta or Bucerias. As we traveled toward the springs, we stopped in a small town to buy fresh produce for lunch at a local market, had coffee and visited a tortilla factory.

An hour later we arrived at the hot springs in a secluded paradise. After soaking for a couple hours, we enjoyed a fresh grilled lunch and then finished the day with a massage on the beach in Bucerias.

I can't tell you enough how amazing this day was!

//

TOUR DETAILS:

We booked through Viator:

http://shrsl.com/3fey1

//

