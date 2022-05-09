PUERTO VALLARTA - It's THE BEST and I LOVE IT!

I LOVE Puerto Vallarta! It is one of my absolute favorite vacation destinations. We explored the Malecon, the Historic Downtown zone, the Rio Cuale, the Zona Romantica, and the South zone. In the south zone: Boca de Tomatlan, Jalisco, Mexico, Chico's Paradise Puerto Vallarta and The Vallarta Botanical Gardens were definitely highlights in the area.

Fave dining experience: The Iguana Restaurant & Tequila Bar at Casa Kimberly was hands down one of the best dining experiences I've ever had in Puerto Vallarta. The service was incredible, the food was insanely delicious, and a mariachi band that was like a full orchestra and choir.

There is still so much to explore and I can't wait to return, like, right now! Let's go!!!

Chapters:

0:00 I LOVE Puerto Vallarta

1:26 El Malecon

3:02 Historic Downtown

5:32 Rio Cuale

7:35 #501 La Palapa Condominium Tour

9:18 Los Muertos Beach / Pier

10:17 Los Arcos

11:29 Boca de Tomatlan

12:15 Beautiful Waterfall on Manzanillo/Mexico 200

12:47 Chico's Paradise

14:08 The Vallarta Botanical Gardens

15:50 Romantic Zone Restaurants

16:09 The Iguana Restaurant & Tequila Bar at Casa Kimberly

Our accommodations:

We used VRBO and rented condo #501 at La Palapa Condominiums. We highly recommend this place as the location is perfect (in the Romantic Zone) and walking distance to pretty much anything.

