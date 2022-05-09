Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta is a Mexican resort city on the Pacific coast in the state of Jalisco. It is known for its beaches, water sports, and nightlife scene. Its cobblestone center of town is home to ornate Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe church, boutique shops and a range of restaurants and bars. The Sierra Madre mountain range locks Puerto Vallarta up against the Pacific ocean. The popular film, "Predator" was filmed in the nearby jungles. Population is 530,078 in 2021. the resort hotels and the many restaurants make your stay in Puerto Vallarta true destination for relaxation. Those who want to be busier, there is zip lining, ATV adventures, horseback riding, hikes, boating, fishing and much more. The Marietas Islands, Malecon Boardwalk, Zona Romantica, Los Muertos beach, Neustra Senora de Guadaupe church, Mismaloya Beach, Las Caletas Cabo Corrientes, Conchas Chinas Beach, Camarones Beach, Los Arcos and much more. Puerto Vallarta is a must stop Road Trip on the Mexican Rivera!

