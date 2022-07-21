PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - ALL Beaches and SIGHTS on the West Coast in 4K + Drone - English Version
Puerto Vallarta is Mexico at its best! Located on the west coast of Mexico below the Bay of California on the Pacific Ocean, a vacation paradise awaits. We start at RIU Vallarta, a large beachfront resort, and travel all the way from there. We will visit San Pancho, Sayulita, Old Puerto Vallarta, the Zona Romantica, San Sebastian del Oueste, Majahuitas, Yelapa and more!
This year we travel all over the world and after Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Oman, Cape Verde, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Tobago, Grenada, the Bahamas and the US, Mexico is already our eleventh destination. Follow us on this world trip, first in Mexico and then to many more beautiful destinations! After this we also visit the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, Brazil and much more! We travel non-stop all year round and film everything. Also take a look at instagram @woutoftheworld or www.woutoftheworld.nl
