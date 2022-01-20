Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | Beaches, Restaurants, Documents

Today is a follow up video and an update on the current situation in Puerto Vallarta in December 2021.

I get a lot of questions about masks on the beach on the street and at the restaurants and today we will check out the beach, the streets and the restaurants so you can see for yourselves how PV is looking this December.

I have also seen a few YouTube channels and news coming out with information about

police in Mexico checking documents on the streets and detaining people who don’t have their paperwork with them. So today, I’ll share my experience here in PV so far.

And lastly, I will share some of my friends' disappointments, because they were only given a 14-day tourist visa upon arriving to PV and what you should do to avoid that happening to you.

Beaches in PV right now are filled with visitors from all over the world, local families and internal tourists. It is so busy here right now!

Masks are not mandatory.

Police checking the documents:

For my trip to Guadalajara I ensured to have all my documents in place and with me. Not once have I been stopped and no one checked my documents. Laila and I went on a 10 day road trip, driving from PV to Guadalajara, to San Miguel to Chapla to Ajijic.

I currently reside in Nuevo Vallarta, there are police check points on north and south side of the area and I have never seen police stop the cars to check for documents.

PV and the areas are very touristy and I have not seen police checking for documents here, all of the police officers are extremely friendly, so I can say we are very lucky here.

With that said, it's better to be prepared and so

If I drive out to hikes and explore the area, I ensure to have all my papers with me just in case.

Tourist visa changes:

Now let’s talk about tourist visa changes.

One of my friends who doesn’t have Residency In Mexico had been given a 14 day visa only upon entry.

She didn’t have a return ticket and was flying in from South America.

I have heard from a few others who were given visas to stay for much less than the 180 days as well.

What I would suggest to anyone who is planning to come to PV and stay, apply for the residency early, 6 months to a year early, from your home country.

If that is not an option, have a clear plan of your stay with return ticket home and an Airbnb or a hotel booking confirmation to show an immigration officer upon entering Mexico, this may help but of course doesn’t guarantee the usual 180 visa.

Time codes

00:00 - Intro

02:02 - Is the public beach busy?

03:09 - Does the police checks the documents?

04:15 - My experience with the Mexican police

05:16 - Can we visit restaurants?

06:00 - Malecon in December

06:48 - Masks in Mexico

07:09 - Visa changes in Mexico

Access to my VIP Facebook group link is here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/80695...

Things I wish I knew before moving: https://youtu.be/X59oGKZKNfE

Puerto Vallarta, What is it really like in 2021 : https://youtu.be/nuE9l6xyuQ4

Bucerias cheapest rentals : https://youtu.be/jryyxB8DtyA

Living o $10 a day in PV, Mexico: https://youtu.be/LlYaZTwnEbg

Elena Nevza's YouTube Channel for more Real Estate information in Puerto Vallarta: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGV...

To start learning Spanish NOW with Ademia Spanish and get 10% off your first learning package click this link:

https://calendly.com/iramrsaenz/ademi...

The music I use in my videos is from epidemic sound, copyright free music for creators. Grab my referral link to sign up and get 30 days free here:

https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...

I will receive a small commission if you sign up through my links.

Do you like my videos and wish to help me produce weekly content? Now you can through Paypal using my direct link at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/laris...

Thank you so much,

xoxo

Larissa

DISCLAMER Information provided in the video is my opinion and experience only. Please ensure to do your own research and due diligence when travelling in foreign countries.