Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: Explained (After 10 Weeks of Living Here) | Their Happy Trails
73,453 vistas 3 abr 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA
🔹SUSBCRIBE FOR LATEST VLOG -- https://lnnk.in/cfgz
🔹RECOMMENDED VIDEOS
Punta Mita Mexico -- https://lnnk.in/cmgs
$27/night Airbnb Experience -- https://lnnk.in/cogq
🔹FOR BUSINESS INQUIRIES -- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
🔹ABOUT THE VLOG
Puerto Vallarta, a charming coastal town on the Pacific Ocean, has long been a beloved vacation spot for travelers from around the world. With its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and delicious cuisine, it's easy to see why. After living in Puerto Vallarta for 10 weeks, we have a deeper appreciation for this gem of a city and want to share our insights with you.
In this video, we'll take you on a journey through the different zones of Puerto Vallarta, highlighting the unique characteristics and attractions of each area. From the Hotel Zone to the Romantic Zone, and everything in between, we'll provide you with an honest and detailed breakdown of what to expect.
We'll also discuss the best places to visit and activities to try while in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in exploring the natural beauty of the Parque Nacional Marino Los Arcos de Mismaloya or indulging in the local cuisine at a hidden street vendor, we've got you covered.
In addition to exploring the local attractions, we'll also give you practical travel tips, such as transportation options, accommodation recommendations, safety tips, and currency and tipping etiquette. We'll even teach you ten useful Spanish words and phrases to help you navigate the city like a pro.
Puerto Vallarta is a city full of life, culture, and adventure, and we can't wait to share it all with you. So, come along with us as we uncover the hidden gems and local secrets of this beautiful coastal town.
00:00 Introduction
01:08 Facts and History
03:30 Intro to Zones in PV
03:42 Hotel Zone
04:53 Nuevo Nayrit
07:48 5 De Diciembre
08:32 Centro
10:05 Epic look out spot
11:33 Romantic Zone
14:07 Attractions
16:24 Transportation
18:02 Accommodations
18:36 Safety
20:39 Currency & Etiquette
22:07 Spanish to learn
25:06 Medical