Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: Explained (After 10 Weeks of Living Here) | Their Happy Trails

73,453 vistas 3 abr 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA

🔹SUSBCRIBE FOR LATEST VLOG -- https://lnnk.in/cfgz

🔹RECOMMENDED VIDEOS

Punta Mita Mexico -- https://lnnk.in/cmgs

$27/night Airbnb Experience -- https://lnnk.in/cogq

🔹FOR BUSINESS INQUIRIES -- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

🔹ABOUT THE VLOG

Puerto Vallarta, a charming coastal town on the Pacific Ocean, has long been a beloved vacation spot for travelers from around the world. With its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and delicious cuisine, it's easy to see why. After living in Puerto Vallarta for 10 weeks, we have a deeper appreciation for this gem of a city and want to share our insights with you.

In this video, we'll take you on a journey through the different zones of Puerto Vallarta, highlighting the unique characteristics and attractions of each area. From the Hotel Zone to the Romantic Zone, and everything in between, we'll provide you with an honest and detailed breakdown of what to expect.

We'll also discuss the best places to visit and activities to try while in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in exploring the natural beauty of the Parque Nacional Marino Los Arcos de Mismaloya or indulging in the local cuisine at a hidden street vendor, we've got you covered.

In addition to exploring the local attractions, we'll also give you practical travel tips, such as transportation options, accommodation recommendations, safety tips, and currency and tipping etiquette. We'll even teach you ten useful Spanish words and phrases to help you navigate the city like a pro.

Puerto Vallarta is a city full of life, culture, and adventure, and we can't wait to share it all with you. So, come along with us as we uncover the hidden gems and local secrets of this beautiful coastal town.

00:00 Introduction

01:08 Facts and History

03:30 Intro to Zones in PV

03:42 Hotel Zone

04:53 Nuevo Nayrit

07:48 5 De Diciembre

08:32 Centro

10:05 Epic look out spot

11:33 Romantic Zone

14:07 Attractions

16:24 Transportation

18:02 Accommodations

18:36 Safety

20:39 Currency & Etiquette

22:07 Spanish to learn

25:06 Medical