PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO: Hidden PARADISE - ALL Beaches and SIGHTS in 4K

21,564 vistas 22 jun 2022 PUERTO VALLARTA

Puerto Vallarta is Mexico at its best! Located on the west coast of Mexico below the Bay of California on the Pacific Ocean, a vacation paradise awaits. We start at RIU Vallarta, a large beachfront resort, and travel all the way from there. We will visit San Pancho, Sayulita, Old Puerto Vallarta, the Zona Romantica, San Sebastian del Oueste, Majahuitas, Yelapa and more!

This year we travel all over the world and after Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Oman, Cape Verde, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Tobago, Grenada, the Bahamas and the US, Mexico is already our eleventh destination. Follow us on this world trip, first in Mexico and then to many more beautiful destinations! After this we also visit the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, Brazil and much more! We travel non-stop all year round and film everything. Also take a look at instagram @woutoftheworld or www.woutoftheworld.nl

Music in the video, credits go to:

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Away by Markvard https://soundcloud.com/markvard

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3amuqKR

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Away – Markvard (...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Beach Party by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com

Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_beach-party

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Beach Party – Kev...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Music: Baila Mi Cumbia - Jimmy Fontanez, Media Right Productions

• Baila Mi Cumbia –...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mexicana En Lelé by Le Gang https://soundcloud.com/thisislegang

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/MexicanaEnLele

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Mexicana En Lelé ...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Coral Reef by Spiring https://soundcloud.com/user-57630131

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3taBbps

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Coral Reef – Spir...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Music: Cha Cappella - Jimmy Fontanez, Media Right Productions

• Cha Cappella – Ji...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Golden State of Mind by Luke Bergs https://soundcloud.com/bergscloud



Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported — CC BY-SA 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/39OWIgs

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Golden State of M...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

First Light - Atch https://soundcloud.com/atch-music

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/-first-light

Music promoted by Audio Library

• First Light – Atc...