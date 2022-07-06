Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) ᐈ Things to do | Best Places to Visit | Top Tourist Attractions

In This Video You Can See the Top 12 Fun Things to do in Puerto Vallarta (MX) or Best Places to visit || Top Tourist Attractions || Destination || What to do || Places to see. 😍

Puerto Vallarta is one of those places that will stick with you forever.

Unlike other beach destinations in the country that were built for tourism, Puerto Vallarta retains its roots as an authentic port town, packed with history, culture, and the heart of real Mexico.

Puerto Vallarta is one of the only places to visit in Mexico where mountains meet jungles and the sea. Its historic downtown, the Zona Romantica, is veined with cobblestone streets.

Puerto Vallarta is visually stunning. It's also got soul, with plenty of things to see and do at any time of day.

It's a rare example of a city where locals jive with tourists and expats, creating a unique medley of international flair.

So, Here is the List of 12 Best Things to do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Before We Start, Make Sure You SUBSCRIBE the Channel and Press the Bell Icon for the Latest Upcoming Travel Videos.

Here we go………..

01:33 1. Zona Romantica

02:19 2. The Malecon

03:10 3. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

03:58 4. Los Muertos Beach

04:42 5. Vallarta Botanical Gardens

05:31 6. Los Muertos Pier

06:08 7. Isla Río Cuale

06:55 8. Yelapa

07:42 9. Islas Marietas National Park

08:22 10. Playa Las Animas

09:07 11. Casa Kimberly Vallarta

09:44 12. Whale Watching Tours

The Last Word!

So Guys, This was the Best list of things to do in Puerto Vallarta. Hope You Will Like It and appreciate it. People who come to this city are amazed by all of the awesome things there are to do and see.

The time has come for you to discover Puerto Vallarta. The bougainvillea-covered Mexican beach town lured Hollywood’s elite in the 60s, and today; it’s just what the doctor ordered for every frazzled urban escapee.

So, IF you love travel and you want to see the whole world then Tripoyer is the Channel that gives you a list of the best places to visit in the world.

Make Sure you SUBSCRIBE the Channel and Press the Bell Icon for Latest Upcoming Travel Videos.

Bye-Bye, See You in the Next Video.

puertovallarta

puertovallartamexico

thingstodoinpuertovallarta

mexico



For more exciting updates, Please Subscribe My Channel

MY SOCIAL LINKS:

► Facebook :➜ https://www.facebook.com/tripoyer

► Twitter :➜ https://twitter.com/tripoyer

► Facebook :➜ https://www.pinterest.com/tripoyer

► Instagram:➜ https://www.instagram.com/tripoyer

Song: Ikson - Outside (Vlog No Copyright Music)

Music promoted by Vlog No Copyright Music.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/zBbIokFV4Ac

Video Credit:

Intro

Zona Romantica

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6ptE...

The Malecon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKhuZ...

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87u2j...

Los Muertos Beach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FRHL...

Vallarta Botanical Gardens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2WG3...

Los Muertos Pier

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJBEB...

Isla Río Cuale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu1Oo...

Yelapa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0djOw...

Playa Las Animas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVPUL...

Casa Kimberly Vallarta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_Wz8...

Whale Watching Tours

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vm9k_...

This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is noncommercial and trans formative in nature, uses no more of the original than necessary, and has no negative effect on the market for the original work.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." I DO NOT OWN ANY COPYRIGHTS. All rights goes to their respective owners, No copyright infringement intended.

If you have any issue with the content used in my channel or you find something that belongs to you, please SEND ME A MESSAGE and i will DELETE it if you want. Thanks for understanding.

Business EMAIL - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.