Puerto Vallarta on a BUDGET, Is it worth the HYPE?

Puerto Vallarta on a budget | Is it worth the HYPE? We were curious to know if Puerto Vallarta lives up to being one of the best beach destinations in Mexico. If you are a budget traveler like us, in this video we will show you how to enjoy free things to do in Puerto Vallarta and get cheaper prices on a taxi from the airport to the centro of Puerto Vallarta. We will also show you our accommodation at Hostal Las Chanclas in the city center.

During a hike to el Cerro de la Cruz we share a brief summary of Puerto Vallarta’s history. The malecón is the heart and soul of Puerto Vallarta. Alongside the malecon you will find a handful of statues and art sculptures. At the malecon you can also enjoy a variety of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Should Puerto Vallarta be on your list for places to visit? Let’s see what the hype is all about! Join us on this travel vlog as give you ideas on what to do in Puerto Vallarta, show you our hostel in Puerto Vallarta and provide prices so you can have an idea on what you'll spend.

