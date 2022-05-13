Puerto Vallarta restaurants with view - El Panorama

Sep 5, 2021 Puerto Vallarta has the iconic El Panorama restaurant since 1973 with an amazing view on the heart of the downtown. Enjoy with me this amazing restaurant, great for a romantic and show dinner.

Where to find this restaurant https://goo.gl/maps/FrNDcEfktymAxrXu7

Visit El Panorama website: https://www.lasiestahotel.com/restaur...

FAQ´S

Is Puerto Vallarta safe?

One of the safest cities in Mexico, and also friendly.

What is the best season for Puerto Vallarta trip?

Normally from November to April, Rainy season stars in June and finish in October. A lot of humidity and hot

What are the COVID 19 restrictions?

We are in orange, high risk, a lot of coronavirus cases, hospitals at 90%, if you flight to Mexico you only need to say you has not the symptoms and If you had it, make sure to travel whit 14 days later after you are okay. more than 30 deaths fo coronavirus since July 2021

