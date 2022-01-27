Puerto Vallarta | Shopping | Day Trip To Boca De Tomatlán

In this video, we start the day at our favorite restaurant in Puerto Vallarta. We have breakfast and Mimosas, V's personal favorite, at Cuates y Cuetes. Afterwards we go shopping at Las Olas Saturday market in Plaza Cristal. We spend the early afternoon swimming at the Hotel Tropicana, then head to Tacos Revolución and have some awesome food before walking to El Muelle de Playa Los Muertos. We take an Uber to the nearby fishing Village of Boca de Tomatlán where we spend the rest of the day enjoying some great food and drinks, the beautiful beach and the awesome sunset views that are to be found in this small town.

