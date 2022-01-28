Puerto Vallarta | Snorkeling | Fine Dining | Artesenia | Covid Testing

In this video we begin the day by getting our Covid tests at CMQ Hospital, so that we can fly back to the USA. https://hospitalcmq.com/blog/pcr-test...

Then we stop at Mundo de Cristal where we purchase some artisan-made drinking glasses. https://theglassroompv.com/?fbclid=Iw...

After that we headed to the Muelle to book a snorkeling excursion to the breathtaking Los Arcos with Chico's Tours. https://chicos-diveshop.com/

Finally we have a sumptuous dinner with elegant background music and an amazing view at the restaurant La Cappella. https://www.bellviewhotelboutique.com/