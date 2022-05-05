PUERTO VALLARTA Things To Do (BEST DAY)

Looking for Puerto Vallarta Mexico Things To Do? Heading to Puerto Vallarta and wanting to know what to do in Puerto Vallarta or looking for a Puerto Vallarta travel guide? We’ve got you covered!

In this Puerto Vallarta travel vlog we explore Puerto Vallarta by foot and take you through El Centro and to Zona Romantica showing you the top things to do in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. We start with a morning hike up Mirador Cerro de la Cruz which is a beautiful Puerto Vallarta attraction. Then we head to El Centro to the Puerto Vallarta malecon checking out the sites before heading to Puerto Vallartas most popular neighborhood Zona Romantica. We walk through Isla Cuale and eat some of Puerto Vallarta food and stroll on Playa de Muertos, before heading into town and eating tacos at the famous Puerto Vallarta Panchos Takos. We end this perfect day in Puerto Vallarta Mexico with the most beautiful Puerto Vallarta sunset!

Puerto Vallarta things to do, there are so many things to do in Puerto Vallarta the options are endless - you will see that in this video! We hope you enjoy getting to know what to do in Puerto Vallarta.

If you want to learn more about Mexico and traveling Mexico on a budget we have many more Mexico Vlogs and travel guides. Check them out!

