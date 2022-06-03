PUERTO VALLARTA Things to Do (MEXICO 2022) 🇲🇽

5,723 views May 6, 2022 PUERTO VALLARTA Things to Do in 2022: We're back in Mexico again exploring a new region starting with the famous Mexican beach destination of Puerto Vallarta! This video showcases some of the best activities and attractions in the city as well as our first impressions. Enjoy!

English, Spanish, and Vietnamese subtitles available.

LOCATIONS IN THE VIDEO:

Los Muertos Beach: https://goo.gl/maps/hn9Vj4TKBnwTNi6fA

Muelle De Playa Los Muertos: https://goo.gl/maps/1aakTzzHsd6PPSd38

Cuates y Cuates Restaurant: https://goo.gl/maps/aKHw5P4vu6T62TD59

Capitan Cajun Restaurant: https://g.page/CapitanCajun?share

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: https://goo.gl/maps/XHDTepmE98FeR27C9

Puerto Vallarta Malecon: https://goo.gl/maps/yLPGJLE42LMZBzyH7

Cuale Island Flea Market: https://goo.gl/maps/UXfdGsNnJYaN1HYk7

00:00 Introduction

01:25 Los Muerto Beaches

02:53 Muelle De Playa Los Muertos

04:06 Zona Romantica

05:48 Capitan Cajun Restaurant

06:31 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

07:12 Puerto Vallarta Malecon

09:05 Cuale Island Flea Market

10:20 Final Thoughts

