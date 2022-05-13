Puerto Vallarta TOP 15 Restaurants April 2022

Puerto Vallarta is one of our favorite cities in Mexico. Gorgeous beaches, wonderful people, and definitely no lack of fine restaurants. In this video you will see the Best of the Best; our top 15 picks for the best fine dining in Puerto Vallarta. This list was not shy of challenge… it could easily have been Top 40 or even Top 50 restaurants. And when we got down to the final 20, I could not select any less so we had to find a category to help narrow down the list. We are only sharing the Top 15 family owned restaurants and local chefs in the Puerto Vallarta Mexico area. We will tell you which places are pet friendly however this is not a category of qualification. Restaurant local phone numbers provided in the description below and full restaurant information on our Patreon Page, link in the description. Travel Tips. We highly recommend a reservation for all top picks. Let’s go experience the diversity of fine dining Puerto Vallarta has to offer.

Bravos Restaurant Bar (322) 222 0339 Barrio Bistro (322) 306 0530 Cafe des Artistes (322) 226 7200 D’Cortes (322) 244 1144 Hacienda San Angel (322) 222 2692 ICU (322) 221 2743 La Capella Restaurant at Bellview Boutique Hotel (322) 688 6269 La Iguana at Casa Kimberly (322) 222 1336 La Leche (322) 293 0900 La Palapa (322) 222 5225 Merida Grill (322) 222 7211 Oregano Caribbean Cuisine (755) 131 1505 River Cafe Cuisine & Nature (322) 223 0788 Tintoque (322) 221 1460 Trio Restaurant Bar (322) 222 2196



