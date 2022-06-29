PUERTO VALLARTA TRAVEL GUIDE 2022 [Things to Do, Eat and SEE!]

Log in
This week we're taking you along as we explore Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! This city has so many things to do, eat and see and we spent a week trying to get to them all!

0:00 Intro
0:26 Leaving Merida
1:56 Landing in Puerto Vallarta
2:40 Hiking in Puerto Vallarta (Palo Maria Waterfall Hike)
9:53 Walking the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta
12:20 Mirador de Cruz del Cerro (Best Sunset in Puerto Vallarta)
14:30 Boca de Tomatlan to Las Animas Beach Hike
27:00 Travel Tips for Puerto Vallarta

