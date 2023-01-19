Puerto Vallarta - Turtle Hatchlings - Video 8 (Jan 16, 2023)

Many thanks to our friends Lynda and Joel for the videos of the turtle hatchlings making their way to the sea. Nature is so incredible! Today Donna and I went for a nice walk in our neighbourhood, the Versalles area of Puerto Vallarta. So beautiful here and the weather is amazing. We encountered some colourful and interesting people on today's trek. And there are so many great little outdoor restaurants and pop up eating spots everywhere and they all smell so good. Ah...decisions, decisions, decisions.