Restaurants, Hotels & Shops | What is Happening in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico?

20,956 views May 10, 2022 What is Happening In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in May, 2022

The basics

There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though most resorts ask guests to fill out health questionnaires.

What are the restrictions?

Since March 2022, travelers to the country no longer need to fill out a health declaration form..

Some Mexican states or cities might have tighter restrictions than the country at large. Tourists may want to inquire with their hotels or resorts about any local directives before committing to plans.

Each state in Mexico is assigned one of four colors (green, yellow, orange, red) based on current rates of infection and hospital occupancy. Currently the status is GREEN, which means low risk.

The state of Nayarit has no mandatory mask mandate in outdoor areas, but we still need masks in supermarkets, malls, and hospitals. Although face masks are still required while using public transportation.

Let's walk the streets, malls, supermarkets and cafes and see what happens? Are masks required or not?

Time codes

00:00 - Intro

00:37 - My offer - SPECIAL GUIDE

01:17 - What are the restrictions?

02:58 - Let’s walk around and see what happens on the streets and areas

05:18 - Restrictions in a hotel

