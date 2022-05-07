Retire in Mexico: Buying Real Estate Tips in Puerto Vallarta and other coastal Mexican Cities

UPDATE in 2022: If you are serious about your retirement to Mexico, check out our comprehensive and exclusive program - DREAM RETIREMENT IN MEXICO.

www.DreamRetirementInMexico.com

Pre-recorded videos with experts in real estate (from different areas in Mexico), law, accounting, banking, mortgage lending, healthcare, veterinary care, dentistry, and more! Interviews and condo tours with expats who have made the move.

Have you dreamed about moving abroad and starting a new life? Overcome your fears and retire in Mexico! Our guest is real estate agent Taniel Chemsian (often appears on HGTV’s House Hunters International). Taniel will share tips on how to buy a house in Mexico – things you need to be aware of when purchasing real estate. Whether you buy a house in Puerto Vallarta or some other Mexican city, there are some steps you should know about the home purchasing process. It can be exciting and potentially lucrative if you do it correctly. Hopefully after this episode, you will go and buy a plane ticket and visit Mexico to check out some homes!

Hosted by Risa Morimoto

Check out some of our other videos on Moving to Mexico

Best Places to Retire: Reasons You Will Want To Move To Puerto Vallarta Mexico

https://youtu.be/enOMIq4xIhA

Live Your Dream to Move Abroad and Retire

https://youtu.be/YocCzLjpa5s

Follow us on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thisismodern...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisismoder...

https://www.thisismodernaging.com

If you are interested in moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Taniel can help you find your home. Check out his website

https://www.tanielchemsian.com