Rincón de Guayabitos México 🏖 Nayarit's BEST Beach Town!

Welcome to Rincón de Guayabitos, Mexico! Rincón de Guayabitos is popular amongst Mexican nationals, but not so much amongst the international community. In this video we will take you on the perfect day in Rincón de Guayabitos, and will show you

How to arrive to Rincón de Guayabitos

What to do in Rincón de Guayabitos

How to get to the Isla de Coral

Where to eat in Rincón de Guayabitos

0:00 Intro

0:40 How to Get to Rincón de Guayabitos

2:02 First impressions of Rincón de Guayabitos

2:33 Tacos de Birria

3:17 Rincón de Guayabitos Beach

4:11 Tour to Isla de Coral

5:24 What to do at Isla de Coral

7:05 Delicious food in Rincón de Guayabitos

7:57 How to return from Rincón de Guayabitos

8:32 Outro

