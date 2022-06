ROMANTIC ZONE PUERTO VALLARTA ~ PLAYA LOS MUERTOS + OLD TOWN

I'm so excited to show you around the ROMANTIC ZONE in PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO.....my absolute favorite vacation spot. Walk around OLD TOWN, visit our favorite taqueria for the best al pastor tacos in town, check out PLAYA LOS MUERTOS then out to a delicious dinner. You will be so jealous when you see our dessert!! And we're just getting started y'all....Randy and I are staying in Puerto Vallarta for two weeks and have so much to show you.

// WHAT TO WATCH NEXT

ROMANTIC ZONE PUERTO VALLARTA ~ FARMERS MARKET https://youtu.be/xu5hEZlTAhs

PACK FOR VACATION WITH ME https://youtu.be/rkRMvdSo-m0

TRAVEL TO PUERTO VALLARTA~WHAT'S IN MY CARRY ON https://youtu.be/igQJzqOIfCw

MY GREY HAIR TRANSITION https://youtu.be/hbJ2OfiD3e8

LET'S BE SOCIAL!

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/welcometomy...

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/welcometomyc...

puertovallarta

zonaromantica

mexicovacation