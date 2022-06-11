SAN SEBASTIAN, MASCOTA & TALPA | Magic Towns near Puerto Vallarta

1,533 views Jun 3, 2021 What are the best day trips from Puerto Vallarta? The Magic Towns (pueblos magicos de mexico 2021) of San Sebastian del Oeste, Mascota & Talpa de Allende. These magic towns are in the Sierra Madre mountains only a short drive from the beach but transport you to a different time. The weather in the mountains is much cooler and there is an overwhelming amount to see.

We suggest that everyone makes takes the time to explore these places. A visit to just one of these mountain magic towns will be an experience you will never forget. There are amazing churches and incredible history.

See the Temple of the Precious Blood also known as Templo Inconcluso, and learn the fascinating history of the Virgin of Talpa de Allende at the Basilica of our Lady of Rosary that as many as three million pilgrims walk 117km to see each year.

Along the way make a stop at Carmen's Cafe and do a tequila tasting at Ranchero Don Lalin Tequila Distillery.

We did our trip with a local guide we met on Facebook and would highly recommended him as he was very informative, had a nice car and a great sense of humor:

We moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and our plan is to spend the next several months exploring the area. In future videos we will take a deeper dive into what there is to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. If you are looking for information on moving to Mexico including the our favorite neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta or why Mexico is a great place for digital nomads and retirees in 2021 be sure to check out all of our other videos for details.

