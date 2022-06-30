Saying YES to Every Street Vendor in Puerto Vallarta 🇲🇽 Mexico

In this Mexico Travel Vlog, we see what happens if you say YES to every street vendor in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico? You end up with some pretty interesting things...

Starting in Zona Romantica, I walked around the Malecón and the beaches in 5 de Diciembre in Puerto Vallarta with a budget of $100 USD or $2,000 Mexican Pesos.

More videos from Puerto Vallarta and other areas around Mexico are coming soon! I'll be sharing some helpful travel guide videos about Puerto Vallarta for both the short-term tourist and the longer-term digital nomad. And also covering some interesting stories about locals overcoming adversity starting here in Puerto Vallarta and soon more cities around Mexico.

