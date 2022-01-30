Sayulita, An Escape From Puerto Vallarta!

Sayulita Nayarit Mexico is a popular destination in Mexico for many reasons. If you’re looking for things to do in Sayulita or want to see how to have the best day in Sayulita Mexico you have come to the right place.

In this Mexico Vlog we explore Sayulita - the small surf town located on the Riviera Nayarit. Just an hour north of Puerto Vallarta this makes for a great day trip from Puerto Vallarta or if you have the time a nice weekend in Sayulita.

In this Mexico travel video we show you where to stay in Sayulita, things to do in Sayulita, the three beaches in Sayulita, Sayulita food, and much more! We even get ourselves an Icatate - something you’re not going to want to miss! If you're going to Puerto Vallarta you must come to Sayulita!

We hope you enjoy this Sayulita Vlog, and that it helps you when planning your next Mexico vacation! #sayulita #sayulitamexico #nayarit

