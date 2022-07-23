SAYULITA Mexico's BEST beach destination? Is it worth the HYPE?

Sayulita is considered one of the best beach destinations in Mexico in the last 5 years. It is known for its surfing, friendly vibes, and nightlife. So we took a trip to famous Pueblo Magico to see if it's worth the hype.

Sayulita, Nayarit is on the pacific coast also known as the riviera nayarit. Sayulita can be day trip from Puerto Vallarta they are only 45 minutes apart. The pueblo magico of Sayulita was once considered Mexico's best kept secret amongst surfers but now Sayulita beach is very popular beach destination for tourists. In this video we will provide details on how to get to Sayulita from Puerto Vallarta, where we stayed, what to do in, and even take you to a mexican baseball game.

Should Sayulita be on your list for places to visit? Let’s see what the hype is all about! We will evaluate this mexican beach destination with the GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY. Join us on this travel vlog as give you ideas on what to do in Sayulita, show you our hotel in Sayulita and provide prices so you can have an idea on what you'll spend.

0:00 Pueblo Magico: Sayulita, Nayarit

0:40 How we got to Sayulita from Puerto Vallarta

1:51 Where we stayed

2:06 The GOOD of Sayulita

7:05 The BAD of Sayulita

8:16 The UGLY of Sayulita

10:11 Is Sayulita worth the HYPE?

