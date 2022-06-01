Seafood Tour in Puerto Vallarta

9,050 views Premiered Feb 13, 2021 Let's go on a seafood tour in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. We try some delicious but cheap Mexican street seafood, especially oysters by the beach for 70 cents per piece. We will also try seafood tostada and seafood quesadilla.

If you would like to join the same tour, visit the below website. I joined 3 tours from them and all of them were great!

https://www.vallarta101.com

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

Music from Artlist:

🖐 Get your 2️⃣ free months subscription ➡️ https://goo.gl/wJGJzr

🎧 Have a Wonderful Day by The High Jynks

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

My equipment:

Outdoor Camera ☛ https://amzn.to/3hx2W4p

Indoor Camera ☛ https://amzn.to/3rH9diL

Indoor Mic ☛ https://amzn.to/38LwCah

Tripod ☛ https://amzn.to/34XkEsW

✦✦✦✦✦✦✦✦

seafoodtourinpuertovallarta cheapseafoodinpuertovallarta streetseafoodinpuertovallarta