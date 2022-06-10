Shaun in Paradise - Expat life in San Pancho and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

2,877 views May 13, 2021 episode 1. A bday gift to myself. I am a total novice and it’s very difficult but I think I’m going to enjoy it! The WHY I’m doing this is simple: I wanted to challenge myself into learning something new, and I wanted to prove to myself that I’m able to be consistent. I thank each everyone one of you for a LIKE and a SUBSCRIBE and know that I will do my best to provide your day with a little sunshine from Mexico 🇲🇽 #sanpancho Thanks to @astridmakes for the love and support ❤️

Who is Shaun? 🤷‍♂️

In the 90’s Shaun was one the top groms (young surfers) in the nation. An aggressive surfer with countless contest wins, he earned a place on the prestigious N.S.S.A National Team in 1994. After enjoying years of sponsorships and travel, he took to college instead of the professional surf tour. A lifelong (ask him about the missing decade!) surfer, Shaun is something of a renaissance man whose passion for learning earned him jobs (not careers!) in some of the world’s most interesting fields… from journalism to wine sales to fashion and now back to writing ("Another Gringo in Paradise" due out Early 2022).

Along with his multitalented, fashion designer wife (and the economic force behind them!) Shaun and Astrid left New York City to live and thrive in the quaint fishing village of San Francisco, Nayarit aka San Pancho! This channel is the fulfillment of that move, and a living record of their life in Mexico.

(In full disclosure, I wrote all of that so it would seem more "official") 🍸

