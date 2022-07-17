Surfing in Sayulita and the Punta Mita Area - Epic Surf Break Guide by Wildmex

Trust us when we say that there’s waaaaay more to Mexico than just tacos, tequila and sombreros…

Some of the funnest, punchiest, longest and most surfable waves in the America’s can be found right here on the Pacific Coast. With classic point breaks, tubing beach breaks, long mellow longboard waves and strong offshore winds - Surfing of the highest quality can be found all along this raw coastline, and, it doesn’t matter if you’re not yet a pro - you’ll find waves suitable for beginners to intermediate and plenty’o surf lessons in Sayulita & Punta Mita too!

Our high-vibe team, surf camp in Punta Mita and accommodating surfboard rental locations are ideally positioned on this coastline in the Sayulita and the Punta de Mita area (approx 25 miles from Puerto Vallarta) with a pick of the bunch epic surf breaks and badass waves all reachable nearby via foot, public transport or by car.

So, whether you are searching for right-hand barrels behind the rocks or hanging 10 down the left line, Surfing in Sayulita and the Punta Mita area in Mexico's Pacific Coast offers the perfect blend of challenge and reward.

Fancy getting intimate with the breaks featured in this video? Head to our blog ‘THE BEST RIGHT HANDERS AND LEFT HANDERS - SURFING IN SAYULITA AND PUNTA MITA 2021’ for the full details on beach access, best times to surf, alternative breaks, insider local knowledge and even surfboard rentals in Sayulita and surrounding areas.

Peace, love and happy surfing!

Wildmex