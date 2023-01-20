Surprising a Hard Working Woman with $5000 in Puerto Vallarta 🇲🇽

3,315 vistas 30 sept 2022

Meet Esmeralda, a hard-working woman who makes delicious tamales in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. We surprised her with $5000 mxn to help support her business while also providing free tamales to the wonderful people on El Malecón in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

⭐⭐⭐ Let's help MORE people! If you'd like to contribute with funding the next episode, please share what you can here: https://www.paypal.me/ShareSomeSmiles

Special thanks to Kirk and Monse for helping with this!

Check out the amazing work they're doing with Empower Vallarta: https://www.empowervallarta.com

