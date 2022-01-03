The Best of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is amazing ! I went to Puerto Vallarta with my two sisters to celebrate my sister&39;s birthday. We only had 5 days including the day of departure. Our time was limited but we managed to the most given our physical condition. We were a bit exhausted and stayed mainly in the Zona Hotelera and el Pueblo! This is a wonderful destination that offers so many options to tourists.

Definitively, a place I will go back in the near future. It is less than four hours flying from San Francisco, California. Mexican people were very great hosts. viva Mexico Beachvacation crocodiles ZonaHotelera Vallarta PuertoVallarta Lovethebeach Mexico Vacation Beach vacay